Pakistan appoints acting central bank head
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
Nov 12 Swan General Ltd :
* 9-Months ended Sept. 30, 2015 group net earned premiums of 3.12 billion rupees versus 3.05 billion rupees last year
* 9-Months ended Sept. 30, 2015 group profit before taxation of 140.66 million rupees versus 140.62 million rupees last year Source : bit.ly/1Qkal5E Further company coverage:
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.