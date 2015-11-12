Pakistan appoints acting central bank head
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
Nov 12 Promotion And Development Ltd :
* Qtrly turnover of 146.7 million rupees versus 117.5 million rupees last year
* Qtrly group loss before taxation of 8.5 million rupees versus profit of 9.6 million rupees last year Source : bit.ly/1HCLQhd Further company coverage:
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.