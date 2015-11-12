BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
Nov 12 Brainworks Capital Management (Private) Ltd:
* Provides circular with details of mandatory offer by Brainworks to Dawn Properties Ltd minority shareholders
* Offers to acquire from Dawn Properties minority shareholders all or part of their Dawn Properties shares for offer consideration
* Dawn Properties shareholders who accept the mandatory offer by the closing date shall receive $0.02 per share
* Intention of Brainworks Capital and the independent board of Dawn Properties to retain the listing of Dawn Properties on the ZSE
* Dawn Properties shareholders who elect not to accept offer or elect to accept offer in part, will remain shareholders of Dawn Properties Source text (bit.ly/1M8CUih)
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.