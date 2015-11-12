Nov 12 (Reuters) -

* Emlak Konut REIT CEO Murat Kurum says company will certainly exceed its FY revenue forecast of 6.7 billion lira ($2.33 billion)

* CEO Murat Kurum says company will approach near 12,000 independent unit sales target for FY 2015

* CEO says company plans 10-15 tenders in 2016

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8748 liras) (Reported by Ceyda Çalayan, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)