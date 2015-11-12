BRIEF-Bookrunner says Belgian State to dispose 31.2 mln shares in BNP Paribas
* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says the Belgian State, via the federal holding and investment company, announces its intention to dispose of 31,2 million shares of BNP Paribas
Nov 12 (Reuters) -
* Emlak Konut REIT CEO Murat Kurum says company will certainly exceed its FY revenue forecast of 6.7 billion lira ($2.33 billion)
* CEO Murat Kurum says company will approach near 12,000 independent unit sales target for FY 2015
* CEO says company plans 10-15 tenders in 2016
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8748 liras) (Reported by Ceyda Çalayan, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.