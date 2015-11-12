Nov 12 Lventure Group SpA :

* To invest 70,000 euros ($75,103) in Drexcode, a web boutique to rent designer clothing and accessories

* The investment is part of a 556,000 euro co-investment

* Of this sum, 500,000 euro will be granted in the form of convertible notes while the remaining part in the form of a capital increase

Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)