BRIEF-Bookrunner says Belgian State to dispose 31.2 mln shares in BNP Paribas
* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says the Belgian State, via the federal holding and investment company, announces its intention to dispose of 31,2 million shares of BNP Paribas
Nov 12 Lventure Group SpA :
* To invest 70,000 euros ($75,103) in Drexcode, a web boutique to rent designer clothing and accessories
* The investment is part of a 556,000 euro co-investment
* Of this sum, 500,000 euro will be granted in the form of convertible notes while the remaining part in the form of a capital increase
Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK
($1 = 0.9321 euros)
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.