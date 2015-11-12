Nov 12 (Reuters) -

* Kordsa Global eyes acquisition opportunities in Europe and U.S. in composite sector - CEO Cenk Alper

* CEO Cenk Alper said in a Reuters interview that company considers capacity increase in its Indonesia yarn facility in the upcoming years

* CEO says company revises FY revenue growth outlook to 5-15 pct from 10- 20 pct due to changing market conditions

* Company confirms its FY EBITDA growth outlook at 25-35 pct

Further company coverage: (Reported by Ceyda Çalayan, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)