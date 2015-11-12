UPDATE 3-New York Times tops revenue estimates as digital subscriptions jump
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates shares)
Nov 12 Jefferies International Limited :
* Certain Index Ventures Funds have completed sale of 25 mln ordinary shares in Just Eat
* Sale at a price of 440p per ordinary share for gross proceeds of approximately 110 million pounds.
* Index Ventures funds now hold 56 mln ordinary shares (in aggregate) of Just Eat Plc, representing approximately 8.3 pct of issued ordinary share capital
* Jefferies International Ltd acted as bookrunner in relation to placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates shares)
STOCKHOLM, May 3 Nordic telecoms firm Telia said on Wednesday it was aiming to sell part of its stake in Turkey's Turkcell to institutional investors as part of its strategy to focus on its Nordic and Baltic operations.