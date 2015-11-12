Pakistan appoints acting central bank head
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
Nov 12 Westgrund AG :
* 9-month EBIT improved by 47.6 percent to 73.7 million euros ($79.02 million)
* 9-month revenues increased 171.3 percent to 44.1 million euros (comparable prior-year period: 16.3 million euros)
* 9-month FFO I of 12.7 million euros over seven times higher than year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.