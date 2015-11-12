Nov 12 Wige Media AG :

* Says net income is intended to reach at least 1 million euros ($1.07 million) in FY 2016

* Expects 2016 sales of at least 63 million euros

* Sees 2016 EBITDA of at least 3.3 million euros

* Expects for 2015, constant turnover compared to 2014 of at least 60 million euros and EBITDA between 1 million and 2 million euros (net result of -1 million euros to -2 million euros)

* Works on growth program for potentially strong market segments, with aim by 2018 to reach revenue of about 100 million euros with an EBITDA margin of 11 pct