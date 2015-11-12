UPDATE 3-New York Times tops revenue estimates as digital subscriptions jump
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates shares)
Nov 12 EC2 SA :
* Its 14.4 million zloty ($3.7 million) net offer has been chosen by Centrum Systemow Informatycznych Ochrony Zdrowia based in Warsaw, Poland
* The offer concerns the company's support for a Platform P2 application and domain systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9377 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates shares)
STOCKHOLM, May 3 Nordic telecoms firm Telia said on Wednesday it was aiming to sell part of its stake in Turkey's Turkcell to institutional investors as part of its strategy to focus on its Nordic and Baltic operations.