UPDATE 3-New York Times tops revenue estimates as digital subscriptions jump
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates shares)
Nov 12 Labat Africa Ltd
* Labat and RTG Vendors have now concluded a second amended agreement incorporating a reduction of vendor loan associated with transaction
* Parties have agreed to amend transaction to reduce vendor loan from R275 million to R230 million.
* RTG Vendor has agreed to subscribe to an additional 30 million shares at R1.50 per share, amounting to R45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates shares)
STOCKHOLM, May 3 Nordic telecoms firm Telia said on Wednesday it was aiming to sell part of its stake in Turkey's Turkcell to institutional investors as part of its strategy to focus on its Nordic and Baltic operations.