Nov 12 Labat Africa Ltd

* Labat and RTG Vendors have now concluded a second amended agreement incorporating a reduction of vendor loan associated with transaction

* Parties have agreed to amend transaction to reduce vendor loan from R275 million to R230 million.

* RTG Vendor has agreed to subscribe to an additional 30 million shares at R1.50 per share, amounting to R45 million