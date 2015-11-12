UPDATE 3-New York Times tops revenue estimates as digital subscriptions jump
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates shares)
Nov 12 Coheris SA :
* Says IFOP has chosen Coheris agile business intelligence solution for the analysis of his its studies and dynamic presentation of results
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates shares)
STOCKHOLM, May 3 Nordic telecoms firm Telia said on Wednesday it was aiming to sell part of its stake in Turkey's Turkcell to institutional investors as part of its strategy to focus on its Nordic and Baltic operations.