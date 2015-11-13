Nov 13 KGHM Polska Miedz SA

* Poland's KGHM, which is Europe's No.2 copper producer, said on Friday it planned to limit 2016 CAPEX expenditures in the face of lower copper prices.

* "We are verifying our expenditures and we plan CAPEX reduction in 2016," KGHM's chief financial executive, Jaroslaw Romanowski told a news conference.

* The CFO also said that KGHM may run mining asset impairment tests before the end of this year. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)