Pakistan appoints acting central bank head
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
Nov 12 Moens Bank A/S :
* 9-Month loan losses 7.5 million Danish crowns ($1.1 million) versus 13.4 million crowns year ago
* 9-Month net profit 16.9 million crowns versus 19.8 million crowns year ago
* Keeps guidence for 2015 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 6.9599 Danish crowns)
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.