* Adjusted earnings before taxes (i.e. without considering the substantial special effects) increased by 13.8 percent to 453 million euros ($485.2 million) in the first nine months 2015

* Profit after tax from continuing operations grew in the first nine months of the year by 34.4 percent to 383 million euros (previous year: 285 million euros)

* Core tier 1 fully phased as of Sept. 30 stood at 10.7 percent (Dec. 31, 2014: 10.5 percent)

* Still expects a decline in profit before tax, now around 100 million euros, slightly higher than the previously expected high double-digit million euro sum

* Expects for full year a slight increase in net income after tax

* Expects for full year a slight increase in net income after tax

* Expects FY net income after tax in mid to high double-digit million euro range and thus slightly above the previously smaller to medium double-digit million euro amount