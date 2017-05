Nov 12 Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA

* The bank said in a statement on Thursday its supervisory board approved a 3.5 billion zlotys bond issue programme.

* BGZ said the programme is of a non-public character.

* The bond issue programme has been opened for an unlimited period of time, BGZ said.