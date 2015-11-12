Nov 12 NV Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap
:
* Says 2015 revenue is expected to equal 2014 levels around
177.2 million euros ($191.2 million)
* Says 2015 profit before taxation, excluding exceptional
costs, is due to be down around 10 pct on last year (12.4
million euros in 2014)
* Says 2015 exceptional costs are primarily related to
supply chain reorganisation and amount to around 10 million
euros before taxation
* Says 2015 dividends for 2015 will be based on the profit
excluding exceptional costs
Source text: bit.ly/1O5N8AN
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9268 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)