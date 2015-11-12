Nov 12 Euro Ressources SA :

* Announces friendly simplified public tender offer on its shares launched by IAMGOLD Corporation

* Price of the offer is 2.84 euros ($3.06) per share

* Period of the offer is 20 days of trading as from Nov. 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)