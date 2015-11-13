Nov 13 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :

* FY revenue up 12.3 pct to 14.65 billion rand

* FY headline earnings per share increased to 179.9 cents, up 1.2 pct

* Final dividend of 86 cents per share, giving a total dividend of 154 cents per share, up 9.2 pct

* Aims to add 210 beds in 2016