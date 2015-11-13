BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT Q1 AFFO per unit $0.25
* Qtrly occupancy 95.7 percent versus 95.6 percent last quarter
Nov 13 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :
* FY revenue up 12.3 pct to 14.65 billion rand
* FY headline earnings per share increased to 179.9 cents, up 1.2 pct
* Final dividend of 86 cents per share, giving a total dividend of 154 cents per share, up 9.2 pct
* Aims to add 210 beds in 2016
* Managing director and CEO, James Thiedeman has tendered his resignation