Nov 13 Colas SA :

* Reports 9 month revenue of 8.9 billion euros ($9.59 billion), down by 3 percent

* 9 month operating income is 195 million euros, up by 29 million euros

* 9 month net profit attributable to the group is up at 189 million euros compared to 2014 (which included a 385-million euro capital gain from Cofiroute)

* Says revenue for 2015 is expected to be down slightly from the 12.4 billion euros recorded in 2014