Nov 13 Flow Traders NV :
* Reports 9-month net trading income of 240.2 million euros
($258.8 million) versus 99.5 million euros a year ago
* 9-month adjusted EBITDA is 125.4 million euros versus 44.0
million euros a year ago
* 9-month adjusted net profit is 98.5 million euros versus
34.2 million euros a year ago
* During Q4 Flow Traders expects to complete the sale of
part of its infrastructure. No material financial impact is
expected
($1 = 0.9282 euros)
