Nov 13 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd

* Pierre Spies will assume role of joint ceo effective 1 january 2016

* Tim Humphreys-Davies and Craig Brunsden appointed as managing directors of two major ict distribution units

* Arnold Fourie will continue as joint ceo of pinnacle until 30 june 2016

* Arnold Fourie has agreed to accept role of non-executive chairman of group effective July 1 2016

* Ashley Tugendhaft current non-executive chairman will assume role of deputy chairman