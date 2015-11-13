BRIEF-Harte Hanks files for non-timely 10-Q
* Harte Hanks says will not be in position to file form 10-Q within 5-day extension period because co does not anticipate filing form 10-K within such period
Nov 13 Technicolor SA :
* Announces completion of 227 million euro ($244.8 million) rights offering
* Total demand of approximately 600 million euros; subscription rate of 264 pct
* 47,497,822 new shares were subscribed by irrevocable entitlement representing 98.2 pct of new shares to be issued
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9271 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Harte Hanks says will not be in position to file form 10-Q within 5-day extension period because co does not anticipate filing form 10-K within such period
May 11 French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications said it expects its video business to return to growth in the 2018/2019 financial year, as it puts behind problems related to the non-renewal of contracts on its Hotbird satellite position.