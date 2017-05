Nov 13 Maternus Kliniken AG :

* Affirms guidance

* 9-month sales rise by 1.5 percent to 92.4 million euros ($99.62 million) in the group

* 9-month EBITDA declined by 6.6 percent to 6.8 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA margin 7.4 percent

* 9-month net loss of 1.1 million euros after loss 1.9 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)