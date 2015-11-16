Peugeot's Tavares sees Opel racking up more losses in 2017
PARIS, May 10 PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
(Corrects in first bullet point to $21.1 million from $1.1 million)
Nov 13 Black Earth Farming Ltd
* Q3 Total revenue and gains of $21.1 million (not $1.1 million ) (26.7)
* Q3 EBITDA of $12.5 million (13.3) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
PARIS, May 10 PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
** World's top salmon farmer Marine Harvest says salmon exports to China still slow despite recent normalisation of Norway-China trade relations