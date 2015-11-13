Nov 13 Herantis Pharma Oyj :

* Finnish Medicines Agency Fimea has authorized Herantis Pharma's first-in-man clinical study of Lymfactin for the treatment of breast-cancer associated lymphedema

* Patient recruitment in the clinical study is planned to begin in Finland in the first half of 2016

