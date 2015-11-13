BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT Q1 AFFO per unit $0.25
* Qtrly occupancy 95.7 percent versus 95.6 percent last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Nov 13 Herantis Pharma Oyj :
* Finnish Medicines Agency Fimea has authorized Herantis Pharma's first-in-man clinical study of Lymfactin for the treatment of breast-cancer associated lymphedema
* Patient recruitment in the clinical study is planned to begin in Finland in the first half of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly occupancy 95.7 percent versus 95.6 percent last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Managing director and CEO, James Thiedeman has tendered his resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: