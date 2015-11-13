Nov 13 Rizzoli Corriere Della Sera Mediagroup SpA (RCS Mediagroup) :

* RCS Mediagroup says will hold shareholder meeting on Dec. 16 to decide on new authorization for capital hike

* 9-Month net loss 126.4 million euros ($136.22 million) versus loss 93.1 million euros year ago

* Net financial position at Sept. 30 is 500 million euros versus 515.3 million euros at Sept. 30, 2014

* For Q4 expects revenue stable and increase in EBITDA

* Sees 2015 revenue decrease of 3 pct and EBITDA before non recurring items at 7 percent of the revenue