Nov 13 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 28.2 million euros ($30.4 million), down 6.9 percent

* Q3 EBIT is 7.2 million euros (25.6 pct EBIT margin) compared to 14.3 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net profit group share is 4.8 million euros compared to 11.3 million euros a year ago

* Has decided to pay an interim gross dividend of 0.50 euros per share

* Says order book reflected 31.4 million euros (up 66.1 percent) on Oct. 31, to be invoiced in 2015

* 2015 revenue expected to be between 110 million euros and 115 million euros

* 2015 opex is expected to grow at low single digit versus 2014