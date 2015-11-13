RPT-After record run, Korean stocks look to Moon effect, earnings to build on gains
* Investors expect earnings, cheap valuations driving more gains
Nov 13 Talex SA :
* 9-month revenue 71.9 million zlotys ($18.33 million) versus 72.5 million zlotys year on year
* 9-month net profit 1.9 million zlotys versus 5.8 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9226 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investors expect earnings, cheap valuations driving more gains
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: