BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker announces pricing of equity units offering
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
Nov 13 Belorechenskoye SKHOAO :
* 9-Month revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 4.02 billion roubles ($60.53 million) versus 3.35 billion roubles year ago
* 9-Month net profit to RAS of 503.9 million roubles versus 485.9 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1MFIJW9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.4125 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.