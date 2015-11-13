Nov 13 OVB Holding AG :
* 9-month group sales rose 6.2 pct compared to first nine months of 2014 to 165.7 million
euros ($178.64 million)
* 9-month earnings before interest and taxes increased to 10.3 million euros (Q1-Q3 2014:
8.3 million euros)
* After nine months, is raising its earnings forecast slightly for 2015 as a whole
* Expects sales to climb slightly in 2015 compared to 2014
* Forecasts that 2015 operating income could rise again markedly as against significantly
improved result for 2014
* Had previously anticipated stable earnings performance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9276 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)