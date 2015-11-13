Nov 13 Fingerprint Cards AB :

* Ownership change of class A shares in Fingerprint Cards

* Johan Carlström has today, through company, acquired 2.92 pct of shares in Sunfloro AB from Urban Fagerstedt (through company)

* Says as a result of this transaction, Urban Fagerstedt's ownership in Sunfloro AB has been reduced to less than 10 pct

* Urban Fagerstedt is Chairman of the Board of Fingerprint Cards