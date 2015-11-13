RPT-After record run, Korean stocks look to Moon effect, earnings to build on gains
* Investors expect earnings, cheap valuations driving more gains
Nov 13 Union Technologies Informatique Group SA :
* Reports Q3 consolidated revenue of 7.0 million euros ($7.6 million) compared to 6.5 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9271 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investors expect earnings, cheap valuations driving more gains
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: