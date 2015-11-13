RPT-After record run, Korean stocks look to Moon effect, earnings to build on gains
* Investors expect earnings, cheap valuations driving more gains
Nov 13 Wige Media AG
* 9-month sales 49.96 million eur
* 9-month EBITDA 2.571 million eur
* 9-month net loss 270,000 eur
* Sees stable FY sales of around 60 million eur, EBITDA 1-2 million eur, net loss 1-2 million eur
* Still sees 2018 sales of 100 million eur, with EBITDA margin of 11 percent Source text for Eikon (in German only): Further company coverage:
* Investors expect earnings, cheap valuations driving more gains
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: