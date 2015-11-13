BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT Q1 AFFO per unit $0.25
* Qtrly occupancy 95.7 percent versus 95.6 percent last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Nov 13 Visiomed Group SA :
* Says it has entered into distribution partnership in South Africa with QUATIFI for its BewellConnect range of connected health objects Source text: bit.ly/1O6xhBY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly occupancy 95.7 percent versus 95.6 percent last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Managing director and CEO, James Thiedeman has tendered his resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: