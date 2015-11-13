BRIEF-New Look Vision Group announces qtrly earnings per share $0.09
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces record first quarter revenues for 2017 and its quarterly dividend
Nov 13 Ok Zimbabwe Ltd :
* H1 2015 revenue down 7.9 percent to $213.6 million
* H1 2015 profit before tax of $1.3 million versus $5.8 million last year
* At co's board meeting on 12th Nov 2015 the board decided that it would not be prudent to declare an interim dividend
* Qtrly net profit 27.2 million baht versus 2 million baht