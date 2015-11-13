Nov 13 MS Industrie AG :

* 9-month EBITDA 17.5 million euros ($19 million)

* 9-month sales 198.9 million euros (prev. 158.1 million euros)

* 9-mth net income amounts to approximately 5.9 million euros (prev. 6.5 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 significant increase in consolidated turnover by around 10 pct to 15 pct to almost 250 million euros

* Q3 sales 70.5 million euros

* For FY 2015 a significant increase of the key earnings ratios EBITDA, EBIT, EBT, EBIT margin and earnings per share from continuing operations is still expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)