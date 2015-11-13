BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker announces pricing of equity units offering
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
Nov 13 Art New Media Sa
* Q3 revenue 886.2 zlotys ($225.1) versus 93,119 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss of 76,743 zlotys versus loss of 149,758 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9370 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.