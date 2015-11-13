BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks
Nov 13 EC2 SA :
* Signs a deal with Tarsago Polska Sp. z o.o. for provision of the advisory services related to the design and launch of IT systems
* The estimated deal value with Tarsago Polska is 1.9 million zloty ($482,400) net
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.