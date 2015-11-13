BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker announces pricing of equity units offering
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
Nov 13 UZEMIK OJSC :
* 9-Month revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 351.8 million roubles ($5.28 million) versus 599.0 million roubles year ago
* 9-Month net loss to RAS of 23.5 million roubles versus loss of 41.7 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1OI6oHB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.5700 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.