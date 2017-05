Nov 13 Medisana AG :

* Orders on hand as of Sept. 30 (13.6 million euros) exceed year-earlier figure (10.4 million euros) by 31 pct

* Sales revenue up by about 17 pct to 34.8 million euros in first nine months of 2015

* Q3 EBIT loss 297,000 euros versus loss 715,000 euros year ago

* Anticipates significant growth in sales revenue and an increase in earnings for full year

* EBIT is expected to reach a significantly higher level in Q4 in particular compared with year earlier period

* Q3 net loss after non-controlling 497,000 euros versus loss 829,000 euros year ago