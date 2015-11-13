Nov 13 Sabmiller Plc
* Role of Director of Integrated Supply and Human Resources
would be split into two new positions on SABMiller's executive
committee
* Johann Nel was appointed Group Director, Human Resources
and started his role on Sept. 14 2015
* Role split into Group Director, Human Resources and Group
Director, Integrated Supply
* Philip Hodges would be joining company as Group Director,
Integrated Supply with effect from Dec. 1 2015
* In light of Anheuser-Busch InBev's recommended acquisition
of SABMiller announced on Nov. 11 2015, SABMiller and Philip
Hodges have mutually agreed that he will not take up his new
position
* Tony van Kralingen has agreed to postpone his retirement
and will continue as group director, integrated supply, and he
will remain on group's executive committee
