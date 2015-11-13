Nov 13 North Chemical publ AB :

* Says the earlier decided financial objective remains unchanged: average growth of 10 percent per year, of which half organic and half acquired

* Says EBITDA at the business level shall exceed the business cycle of at least 10 percent of sales

* Return on adjusted equity shall over the business cycle amount to at least 19 percent Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)