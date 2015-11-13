BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Alcatel Lucent SA :
* To provide the government of Burkina Faso with cloud networking technology that will enable it to develop new digital public services, such as E-government, E-learning and E-health Source text: bit.ly/1Nueair
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.