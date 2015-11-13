BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker announces pricing of equity units offering
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
Nov 13 KAP Beteiligungs AG :
* For the first nine months of fiscal 2015, operating income amounted to 11.3 million euros ($12.16 million)(prev. py. 5.6 million euros)
* Q3 revenue 93.1 million euros versus 93.5 million euros year ago
* Expects for 2015 revenues of approx. 370 million euros and a weaker operating result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9296 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.