* For the first nine months of fiscal 2015, operating income amounted to 11.3 million euros ($12.16 million)(prev. py. 5.6 million euros)

* Q3 revenue 93.1 million euros versus 93.5 million euros year ago

* Expects for 2015 revenues of approx. 370 million euros and a weaker operating result