BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks
Nov 13 Logintrade SA :
* Q3 revenue 749,524 zlotys ($190,490) versus 625,290 zlotys year on year
* Q3 net profit 104,942 zlotys versus loss of 35,559 zlotys year on year

($1 = 3.9347 zlotys)
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.