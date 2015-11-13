Nov 13 Talentum Oyj :

* Preliminary result of Alma Media Corporation's exchange offer

* According to the preliminary result of the exchange offer, the shares tendered in the exchange offer represent about 94.3 pct of all the shares and votes in Talentum and about 95.1 pct of all issued and outstanding shares in Talentum

