BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Talentum Oyj :
* Preliminary result of Alma Media Corporation's exchange offer
* According to the preliminary result of the exchange offer, the shares tendered in the exchange offer represent about 94.3 pct of all the shares and votes in Talentum and about 95.1 pct of all issued and outstanding shares in Talentum
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.