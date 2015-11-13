BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker announces pricing of equity units offering
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
Nov 13 Zavolzhsky Engine Plant :
* 9-month revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 749.1 million roubles ($11.24 million) versus 1.88 billion roubles year ago
* 9-month net profit to RAS of 10.1 million roubles versus 129.3 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1O6SdJc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.6200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.