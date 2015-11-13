BRIEF-Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corp Q1 book value per share $8.32
* Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
Nov 13 F&C Uk Real Estate Investments Ltd
* IRP Holdings Limited drew down in full 90 million stg available under 11 year term loan facility agreement with Canada Life Investments
* IPT Property Holdings Limited drew down in full 20 million stg available under 5 year revolving credit facility with Barclays Bank Plc
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.