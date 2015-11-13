BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Tobii AB
* Tobii receives order for eye-tracking platforms from MSI
* Order from Micro-Star International Co. Ltd (MSI) for its eye-tracking platform Tobii IS3
* Says platforms are to be used in premium gaming notebooks from MSI
* Says deliveries are planned to begin at turn of 2015/2016
* Says order that was retained by business unit Tobii Tech has no significant impact on net sales of Tobii Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.